Unlock the Secrets Behind Inventory Optimization

Most retailers and distributors struggle to have the right product at the right place, in the right quantity and at the right time to meet the demands of their customers. Inventory is typically the single biggest capital investment a company makes, with the majority of a retailer’s working capital tied up in its inventory investment.

In this white paper, explore varying levels of inventory challenges of three retailers and the steps they took toward inventory optimization. In the process, gain insight into the dirty little secrets that every retailer and distributor should know about inventory optimization. Gain insight on:

 

  • Forecasting
  • Inventory Positioning
  • Synchronizing Supply with Demand
  • And more

